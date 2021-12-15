CLINTON—Janeka Copeland was just about to finish her shift at the Graves County Jail in Mayfield, Kentucky when she hear the tornado warnings on Friday. She didn’t think much of it, having grown up in Clinton, Wisconsin where tornado warnings usually didn’t amount to much.
She made her way home, but the next thing she knew she heard the jail had collapsed and she was on her way back to help evacuate inmates.
Now her home town, Clinton, Wisconsin, is banding together to round up donations to send to Mayfield, Kentucky following deadly tornadoes that ravaged the city which has become home to former Clinton Cougar and U.S. Army veteran.
Janeka Copeland, 38, her husband, Brad, and sons, Evan, 13, and Avery, 7, are working with their church, His House Ministries, to help distribute relief items to tornado victims and are waiting for their next shipment from Clinton, Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, Clintonites were lugging in donations to fill up a semi trailer sitting on Allen Street across from BOXCARS Pub & Grub. Owner Tim Pogorelski said people are invited to bring donations such as non-perishable food items, water, space heaters, blankets, batteries and flashlights.
“It’s Christmas time so any stocking stuffers, or anything people could give to the kids, would be appreciated,” Pogorelski said.
“We’ve already started running low on some items. Non-perishable food is the biggest one we are having trouble keeping in stock. There is just a huge need. There are so many people who don’t have anything,” Janeka said.
Donations also can be dropped off at Clinton Kitchen, 239 Allen St., from 8 a.m—2 p.m. and at Emanuel Reformed Church, 319 East St. from 8 a.m.—4 p.m.
Pogorelski said the hope is for volunteers to drive the semi truck down to Mayfield on Friday. He said he and some friends sat down on Monday night to put up a Facebook post about a potential collection.
“And the next thing I know I got a 48-foot trailer sitting by the bar,” Pogorelski said.
At least 70 people were killed and more than 100 have gone missing in the deadly tornado that struck Kentucky on Friday. A series of more than 30 tornadoes spanned eight states over the weekend. The tragedy may go down as the deadliest tornado-related event in U.S. history.
Janeka, who lives just outside Mayfield, Kentucky, is day shift supervisor at the Graves County Jail and was finishing up her shift at around 7 p.m. on Friday. By 9 p.m. people were sending her messages asking if she was OK.
“They told me the jail collapsed,” she said.
Around the same time her husband got a call from the pastor who was the chaplain for the candle factory which collapsed leading to the deaths of eight people. The pastor asked for her husband to come help. Meanwhile, Janeka returned to the jail to help evacuate inmates. She said Corporal CJ Roberts was on staff, making excellent progress with headcounts and evacuation plans.
All the inmates were moved safely, with transportation arriving on scene within 30 minutes. She remained at the jail to help inmates get transported to other counties. She and her husband met back at home around 3 a.m.
“When we came back that night the power was out,” she said.
Because they lived a bit out of town, their home was intact. Their power returned a couple of days later. However, Janeka estimated about half of residences were leveled and many of the city’s historic buildings were demolished. Much of the city is still without power.
“There is no count how many residents have been displaced or how many total are confirmed dead,” she said. “Once I started driving and trying to get places to help, I started to realize how many people are without homes right now.”
Janeka and her family then began lending a hand at church.
“Every church that survived this tornado has turned into some kind of relief center. My church collected as many donations as possible,” she said.
Janeka said church volunteers at His House Ministries are making hot lunches and dinners and volunteer drivers are filling up their vehicles to distribute meals to those in need as many have had homes as well as vehicles destroyed. Volunteers also are taking out water and supplies and trying to help with cleanup.
Janeka said she was looking forward to the arrival of additional supplies which are desperately needed. She said there are many displaced people who are staying in churches and the local high school. She encouraged people to consider not only donating items for Mayfield, but to many other areas impacted by the tornadoes.
“So many small towns were hit with this tornado. We don’t want to see them fall through the cracks. We want to see them get the help and support they need,” she said.
Janeka is the daughter of Jim and Sherry Stilwell of Clinton. She attended Clinton High School where she played on the basketball and volleyball teams, and she graduated in 2001.
Janeka said those who wish to make monetary donations can mail a check to Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039.