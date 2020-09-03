BELOIT — Former Beloiter and state track champion Harvey Logan is helping neighbors and the youth of Lake Charles, Louisiana who have suffered in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Through his involvement in a My Brother’s Keeper chapter, he is helping families to obtain food and water and to fix up their homes and obtain electrical power.
Logan, who is an assistant basketball coach at LaGrange High School and is well known in Beloit for his involvement in basketball and track at Beloit Memorial High School in the 1980s, lives with his wife, Mona, in Lake Charles.
A track star in his younger days, Logan founded “The B City Ballers” in Beloit which ran from 1999-2008.
Logan was a Badger State Games Champion in 2004 and 2005 for age 15 and younger and the 2006 National State Games of America Champion for age 17 and younger. He won the WIAA state 400-meter championship in 1988.
He also installed an outdoor basketball facility located at Wisconsin and Henderson avenues as a safe spot for kids.
Today, Logan volunteers with My Brother’s Keeper (MBK), a non-profit organization which partners youth with mentors, tutors and other resources. The MBK Community Challenge encourages communities to implement a strategy for improving life outcomes of all young people to ensure they can reach their full potential. Harvey focuses on helping kids with reading and math goals as well as focusing on justice, economic and social initiatives.
Although Lake Charles was under a mandatory evacuation order prior to the hurricane, Logan said he had fortified his property, stocked up on food and water and decided it would be best for him to stay. He hoped to avoid possible congestion on the roadways and lack of gasoline which could trap his family.
Logan said the hurricane touched town at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 27. While three of his daughters had evacuated to Dallas, Texas, Logan, his wife, daughter, Janiah Logan, and grandson, Tahji Logan, hunkered down as winds hit as high as 130 mph.
“The eye and the north and south wall of the hurricane passed right over the city of Lake Charles,” he said.
During the hurricane, Logan said the house was vibrating as his privacy fence and back porch were torn up by the winds. The ordeal lasted for more than four hours.
Fortunately, his home only sustained minor roof and siding damage while about half of the standing structures in the rest of the city suffered major damage.
“Roofs are missing, brick buildings are a quarter of the way down and 90 percent of the telephone poles in the city are down on the ground,” he said.
The city was without water for about a week and is still without power, although Logan was able to secure a generator which he’s sharing with neighbors.
However, many of the youth he worked with through My Brother’s Keepers were not as fortunate. Neighbors are just returning to find their homes destroyed or significantly damaged.
With the heat and humidity it’s very difficult to be without electricity and it could be weeks before power is restored. Generators are often too costly and difficult to find for those in need.
Logan and others with My Brother’s Keeper are working to help clean people’s homes and yards and ensure they have enough food and water. Every day Logan and his helpers go on a gas hunt as gas stations are slowly opening up.
He is also working with My Brother’s Keeper chapters in other areas to enlist help.
“We are trying to get these families as much resources as possible—food, water and electrical cords. We are getting trees off of houses and cars. I’ve got a trailer and am moving items from one location to another and helping out any way I can. All you can do is a little bit,” he said.
Logan still has close ties to Beloit. He has a sister Regina Davidson in Beloit; parents Lorraine and Pedro Hobson; sister Myesha Hobson; niece Sanechia Logan and many cousins.
My Brothers Keeper. Hurricane Laura response provides basic needs to victims of the hurricane. Residents can support the relief effort by mailing to 3215 E Blue Heron Dr. Lake Charles LA. Send by PayPal to Harvey Logan. Send by Zelle to Harvey Logan # 6084493166. Cash app to $naebae01. Contact Harvey Logan at 608-449-3166 or email to Loganhj1@gmail.com.