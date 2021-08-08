MILWAUKEE — Former School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Darrell Williams has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, joining six other Democratic contenders for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat.
Other Democrats seeking the position include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and Milwaukee Alderman Chantia Lewis.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams as the Administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management on July 15, 2019. “Darrell Williams for U.S. Senate” released the announcement of his candidacy followed by a video on Friday.
The Daily News contacted Williams by phone but hadn’t heard back from him by press time.
Williams was named School District of Beloit interim superintendent in November of 2018 when Superintendent Tom Jonson announced his resignation at the end of his contract in June due to serious health problems. Williams had previously worked as assistant superintendent of administration, operations and equity in the district.
In July of 2018, the Beloit School Board selected Donald Childs as the interim superintendent. Some with the NAACP and other residents had raised concerns, noting Williams had already been serving in the interim superintendent position since Johnson’s resignation. Childs resigned in April 2019 prior to his originally scheduled departure set for July.
In addition to Williams’ civilian career, he served for 29 years in the U.S. Army which included combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan where he was awarded several decorations for his military service, including a Bronze and a Purple Heart.
Prior to Beloit, Williams worked as a principal in Milwaukee Public Schools and served in the field of education as a teacher and administrator for more than 25 years. In 2013 he was recognized by the National Alliance of Black School Educators as the 2013 National Principal of the Year.
In his work as an administrator for Wisconsin Emergency Management, Williams was responsible for the planning, preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery and mission support programs across the state.
In a campaign ad found on YouTube from “Williams works for Wisconsin,” Williams told Wisconsinites they only have a tiny minute, but Wisconsin’s future lies within it.
“Not only is this our minute, it’s our moment,” Williams said.
He said he is combat tested and approved, serving two combat tours.
“As your U.S. senator, just as I have stood and fought on frontlines abroad, I will stand and fight for you and the democracy of this nation here at home,” he said. “You are looking at someone who truly values education, not only in words, but in deeds.”
Williams, who was born in Abbeville, Mississippi, said he values education and service men and women. He supports job creation, increasing the minimum wage and supporting law enforcement while restoring trust and confidence in the community. He said he values equity, inclusion, mental health issues and will support positive climate change initiatives and help those struggling.
Johnson, who is serving his second term in the U.S. Senate, has not announced if he will seek re-election.
The primary election in Wisconsin is on Aug. 9, 2022. The general election for the U.S. Senate is Nov. 8, 2022.