JANESVILLE—Janesville native Kayla Glass spent the better part of a decade protecting the people of Rock County as a patrol officer in the Beloit Police Department. She knows what it takes to help save lives, and six days on the job as a 911 telecommunicator, she was part of a call that saved a man suffering cardiac arrest.
For six years Glass patrolled the streets of Beloit, along with serving two years on the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. But she wanted to transition for her 4-year-old son to a safer job that still could help others. That’s where the Rock County Communications Center came in.
“Being a police officer is extremely dangerous and I had to put my son first,” Glass said. “I have always wanted to help people and do this kind of work. Coming to dispatch was a fairly easy transition because I still get to help people this way.”
Less than a week on the job as a telecommunicator, Glass took a call from a woman who witnessed her 80-year-old husband stop breathing and go into cardiac arrest.
“It was kind of a shock for the both of us because it was the first time I was going through the process on my own and to her because obviously she was hysterical,” Glass said. “I was trying to keep my composure through it and I was trying to keep her calm and keep her on the task at hand to do CPR with her husband.”
To help stay calm, Glass said she relied on her past experiences as a police officer and her extensive training she received as part of learning the emergency dispatch system.
After multiple times of being unable to bring patients back with CPR due to cardiac arrest, Glass said she was “overwhelmed with happiness” when she received the news that the man had survived.
“Through my career in law enforcement, I have done CPR on many people and unfortunately not all of them survived,” Glass said. “We don’t talk to people on their good days and we find people on their worst days when family members are having a medical emergency and you have to be as calm as you can.”
Rock County Communications Center Director Kathy Sukus, who helped create the county’s medical dispatch response system in 1997, said the life-saving moments are why “she’s in this line of work.”
Sukus credits cardiac arrest saves in Rock County to the county being the second in the country to start compression CPR some 16 years ago, she said.
“We’ve seen a lot more saves and got more feedback from our medical community,” Sukus said. “We have a great relationship with all the hospitals so they know that it’s important for this closure.”