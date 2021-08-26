BELOIT—A Beloit man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed his truck into a fence at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Aug. 25 in Beloit, according to Beloit police.
Jessie Revels, 40, was arrested after he attempted to flee from the vehicle and was taken into custody on possible charges of hit-and-run property adjacent to highway, operating while intoxicated-first offense, operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and non-registration of an automobile.
It’s unclear if Revels fixed his divot.