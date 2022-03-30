BELOIT—Amidst the COVID-19 challenges, the School District of Beloit enjoyed the successful debut of its food trucks named “Cruisin’ Cuisine” and “The Lunch Box” at the beginning of the school year.
Dawn Smith, Director of Food and Nutrition for the School District of Beloit, reflects on the journey to secure and introduce the food trucks with a sense of pride and satisfaction. After nearly 30 years with the school district, Smith shares that she constantly has been cooking up new ideas for the program.
“I love this program,” she declares with great enthusiasm, always with a focus on “How are we going to feed these kids?”
The concept of utilizing food trucks came from a similar program at a college in Indiana. The road from vision to completion involved a great deal of research regarding legal aspects, meeting rules and regulations.
The food trucks were purchased through Fund 50, which is used for the district’s food and community service activities. No K-12 instructional or instructional support related functions are recorded in these funds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website.
Even building the trucks took a long time, according to Smith, due to COVID-19 challenges. But once they arrived, Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) Freshman Anahi Arroyo, came up with one truck’s name “The Lunch Box” in a naming contest, while Junior Lauren Johns, named the other “Cruisin’ Cuisine.”
The food truck’s offerings are meant to be an enhancement to the national school lunch program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to students. While the trucks are owned by the school district, they are managed by Aramark food service.
When the trucks were introduced at a kickoff event on August 3, 2021, Aramark was very busy training staff and using the trucks for back to school events. But once again, the process was impacted by Covid, shares Smith. “We had to be very careful regarding health parameters, observing safe food handling while providing a safe environment for our employees.”
Smith appreciates the food service staff for their dedication to the program. “They have the same compassion for feeding kids as I do.” And she notes that the program provided an opportunity to employ transitional students, which helped to keep them engaged while being paid for their efforts.
Creating menus was another step in the process, incorporating student likes, and always including a treat of some sort. The menus are “themed,” according to Smith, with a particular favorite labeled “Wisconsin say Cheez,” which offered students grilled cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, cheese pizza with an option for vegan/vegetarian students.
The hosting school chooses the menu they wish to have when the truck is on site. Other options include a Circus themed menu as well as a Picnic menu.
“We plan to add other menu items that students help develop,” Smith said. “We are hoping they will be able to ‘climb aboard’ and help serve at their school.”
As to the popularity of the trucks, Smith reports that during the first rotation, participation was higher than a normal school day, with staff invited to participate as well. Trucks were initially at a single site on a Wednesday, but because of the demand, the decision was made to offer Tuesday/Thursday options.
Attesting to the success of the food truck program is Joe Vrydaghs, Principal of Aldrich Intermediate School.
“The food truck visited Aldrich in October and it was a resounding and overwhelming success,” he said. “The food was prepared on time, laid out for the students in such a way that distribution was simple, straightforward and orderly, and added incredible excitement to the day by day, status quo experience students have of picking up their lunch and eating it.”
Vrydaghs reports that instead of lining up inside the school and walking throughout the cafeteria to pick up their food, each grade level lined up outside on the sidewalk and was able to pass in front of the brand new and impressive looking food truck.
“This visceral experience added tangible excitement as the students picked up their lunches in front of the truck and walked back inside to the cafeteria to eat,” he said. “The food was delicious the service was excellent and the experience was entertaining and memorable for everyone. I believe that the food truck is not only an effective vehicle in the district’s food and nutritional program, it is a unique, memorable, and high-powered vehicle as well.”
Reinforcing his support for the program, Vrydaghs shares that Aldrich plans to use the food service vehicles with students again in the spring when the weather warms up and also to serve our Aldrich families as part of two or three of the school’s big springtime family events.
Smith notes that all sites had at least one visit in the rotation. The high school was able to offer the trucks at special events such as Homecoming, and Donuts and Hot Chocolate to kick off the winter break. The largest event utilizing both trucks was at Convocation, when 900 people were served that morning.
Looking to the future, Smith has hopes that the food trucks will be utilized in a variety of ways, such as making appearances at swim meets, possibly developing a partnership with the Beloit Public Library.
Remaining true to the nutrition program’s mission, Smith declares that feeding kids is a first priority.
“I am incredibly proud of the school district’s commitment to the community,” she said.