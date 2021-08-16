SOUTH BELOIT—Changes to food truck permit fees and other regulations regarding the mobile vendors were discussed Monday during the South Beloit City Council meeting.
The current permit fee of $250 per year was thought to be too high by vendors and some council members. The council members suggested a $50 per year fee would be more fair. The council also suggested a $20 fee for food trucks that just wanted to serve food for one day at a special event.
Council member Ryan Adleman suggested there be a designated area for food trucks that wanted to regularly serve people in the community. He said other cities have designated areas for the mobile vendors.
The council directed the city attorney to bring the ordinance back to the council once all the suggested changes were made.
In other business, Public Works Superintendent Jeff Reininger said most of the trees in the center of City Park have died due to the extended flooding in the park. He suggested anyone who wants to donate trees to the park should contact the city.