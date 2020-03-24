BELOIT—Area food pantries have been converting to a drive-through model to accommodate food insecurity in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Last Tuesday was the last day people could “shop” the former grocery store model at Caritas at 2840 Prairie Ave., Beloit. On Tuesday evening staff and volunteers went into high gear converting the operation to a drive-through model which had to be complete by Wednesday morning, according to Executive Director Max Dodson.
“We are doing everything expected of us, and maybe a little more,” Dodson said.
With the new setup, volunteers fill a box with food items and deliver it via grocery carts to vehicles that pull up.
Dodson commended staff members Mary Beth Dalton, Karen Kaye and John Gwen as well as volunteer and board member Sarah Hawthorne, his wife Michelle Dodson, volunteers Ed Kriegler and Randy Schenk and other loyal helpers for pitching in to make the new transition a success.
Caritas, which usually serves 700 families a month, is already seeing an increase of 15 to 20% in new families seeking services.
Caritas will be reaching out to its supporters in area church congregations to draw more volunteers if needed.
So far Caritas’s food supply has been robust. Caritas had only been a little short on fresh produce as it buys the items from Walmart and Sam’s Club, which are currently working hard to keep the supplies in stock.
Dodson said the Stateline Community Foundation already sprung to action, helping with the purchase of canned vegetables on Monday.
On Friday, Dodson said Second Harvest would be providing the pantry with pre-packaged food in boxes which will be available to neighbors on Saturday. He said help moving forward will be critical.
“I never imagined so many would be in need. Our staff has done an amazing job meeting the challenge,” he said.
The Old Stone Church pantry, 101 E. Union St., in Rockton, also has moved to a drive-through model. Previously, a group of 40 to 50 people would get items in the basement via cloth bags. Under its new system, those in need stay in their cars as pantry volunteers shuttle out food in paper bags, according to Pastor Dan Herman and Pantry Director Donn Van Schelven.
The Old Stone Church pantry, which relies primarily on donations, is accepting more non-perishable items as well as toiletries such as toilet paper, shampoo, deodorant and more. The church has a drop-off box outside the door on the east side of the building. Those with fresh food items such as milk can call the church to ensure someone is available to get it inside to refrigeration. Herman’s number is 815-540-4558. Van Schelven said he lives nearby and is also available to retrieve donations or make deliveries.
With everyone buying up food and stocking up, the men said it’s been more difficult to get non-perishable food items. The pantry, which goes through 50 gallons of milk per week, also is having a challenging time getting enough milk in as stores are limiting purchases. Herman and Van Schelven encourage people when shopping to pick up a few extra pantry items such as soups, canned goods and small boxes of cereal to donate.
“We are expecting a major increase in numbers,” Herman said. “If people contribute groceries, then volunteers don’t have to go shopping. “
The Old Stone Pantry services Shirland, Rockton, Roscoe, South Beloit and Durand and areas in between.
The Christ Lutheran Clinton Food Pantry, 300 High St., started packaging food to load at curbside last week. The pantry has a monthly distribution the third Tuesday of each month from 9—11 a.m., according to Pantry Director Jenny Ludeman.
The pantry’s 11 volunteers include both packers and loaders. Although one volunteer had to stay home for safety due to age, the team was strong. As concerns over COVID-19 increase, Ludeman said she will be sending out an email to the church congregation to find younger volunteers if older volunteers must stay home.
The pantry continues to have a solid supply of food. Those who need pantry assistance outside of distribution on the third Tuesday can call the church office at 608-676-4994 and can leave a message.
“They don’t have to wait. We can meet their needs right away,” Ludeman said.
