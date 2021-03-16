BELOIT—The new program where fresh food boxes are delivered for free to individuals and families in Beloit and Janesville is going smoothly after a bit of a bumpy rollout, according to Head Start Health and Nutrition Manager Michelle Genthe.
Individuals and families can pick up free food boxes at either Head Start in Beloit, 1221 Henry Ave., or at St. Patrick’s Church, 315 Cherry St., in Janesville on Wednesdays. Pick up in Beloit takes place from 9—10 a.m. and 9:30—10:30 a.m. in Janesville.
Genthe said thanks to additional funding, the program has been extended from every Wednesday in March to now every Wednesday in April.
“Everything has gone well since that first day when we had a few logistical issues,” Genthe said. “We’re still having great participation in Beloit.”
Genthe said participation was down in Janesville compared to Beloit, but said community groups in Rock County are working to reach more people who might benefit from a food box.
“The hope is that it continues going well and we continue to help serve the community,” Genthe said.
Community groups from around the county also participate and distribute boxes to people they assist to help reach more individuals.
There virtually no qualifications for those seeking a food box, as families must only identify themselves as food insecure to participate.
The boxes of food will include fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products through the “Farmers to Families” program. The program is made possible through federal grant funding provided to Produce Alliance, a national food distributor.