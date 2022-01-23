Influenza-like activity has been decreasing in recent weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Jan. 8, the most recent data as of press time.
This season Rock County has had 20 suspected, probable, or confirmed influenza associated hospitalizations among Rock County residents.
“Thankfully, we are not seeing increases in these numbers, and statewide it looks like the numbers have decreased slightly over the past few weeks,” said Epidemiologist Nick Zupan of the Rock County Public Health Department.
Influenza activity is at moderate levels for the northeastern part of Wisconsin and below baseline for the southwest part of the state. Rhino/enterovirus is the predominant strain this week.
There were 4,501 cases of influenza reported in Wisconsin in the last week, according to the Virus Surveillance Report ending the week of Jan. 8.
Influenza-associated hospitalizations from Oct. 21 to present were at 198 in the state. There were 115 of those hospitalizations among people age 65 and above.
As of the week ending on Jan. 8, influenza vaccination coverage in Wisconsin was 4% lower than this time last year. The percentage who have received flu vaccinations so far this season is 37%.
By mid-December there had been 10 suspected, probable, or confirmed cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Rock County, according to information provided in an earlier interview with Rock County Public Health Department Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
According to the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department report ending on Dec. 18, the most recent data available, there have been 17 cases of influenza-like illness in Winnebago County during the season. “Influenza like Illness” is defined as fever greater than 100 degrees and cough and/or sore throat.
People can get a flu shot onsite at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS or through their healthcare providers. People can also find a flu shot by visiting: https://vaccinefinder.org/
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report ending Jan. 8, seasonal influenza activity in the United States declined slightly this week but remains elevated and is expected to continue for several weeks. The amount of activity varies by region.
Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older, with few exceptions, according to the CDC. In light of COVID-19, it’s critical to get flu vaccinations to help decrease the burden on the healthcare system.