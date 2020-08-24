JANESVILLE - The Rock County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents who are enjoying boating on waterways that personal flotation devices are required for each person in a craft.
A news release from the sheriff's office stated that federal regulations require personal flotation devices even for kayaks, canoes and inflatable tubes.
On Saturday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Town of Beloit, Orfordville and Brodhead fire departments, rescued two people from the Sugar River in the Town of Avon. One person was hanging on to a kayak and another was hanging on to an inflatable tube.