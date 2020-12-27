ROCKFORD—An active military member is being accused of killing three people and seriously injuring three others in a shooting at a Rockford bar Sathurday.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea announced Sunday morning that police had arrested Florida resident Duke Webb, 37, without incident following the deadly incident which took place around 7 p.m. Saturday at Shooter’s Bar and Grill in Don Carter Lanes bowling alley.
“There was no prior meeting or any kind of relationship with the suspect and the victims in this case,” O’Shea said
O’Shea said officers responded “within one minute” of the first 911 calls of the shooting. At the time of the incident, around 25 people were inside the bar and people either fled or hid during the shooting. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, O’Shea said.
Those killed were identified by O’Shea as a 65-year-old man, 69-year-old man and a 73-year-old man. Those injured were a 14-year-old male, 16-year-old female and a 62-year-old man. O’Shea said the 14-year-old was shot in the face and air-lifted for treatment in Madison, Wisconsin where he is in stable condition. The 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder and was treated at a local hospital while the 62-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition, O’Shea said.
The teenagers were at the business to pick up food, O’Shea said. The business was abiding by COVID-19 restrictions with the bowling alley being closed and a limited number of patrons allowed in the bar and food service area.
Webb, who reportedly is currently serving in the U.S. Army, is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree attempted homicide. He is schedule to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. in Rockford.
2020 has been the deadliest year on record in Rockford as 35 homicides were investigated this year.