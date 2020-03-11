JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces charges following a March 7 traffic stop in the Town of Turtle, according to a Rock County Circuit Court.

Yarik I. Alfonso, 27, was allegedly clocked by a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy traveling 71 mph in a 40 mph zone east on Hart Road, the complaint said.

Alfonso allegedly did not stop for the deputy and a chase ensued, reaching speeds of over 100 mph before stopping just west of South Water Street in Shopiere.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly recovered THC edibles, the complaint said.

Alfonso is charged with attempting to flee, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.