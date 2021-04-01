ROCKTON TOWNSHIP—There are five candidates running for four seats on the Rockton Township Board. Incumbents Vicky Ivy, Gene Hermann and Randall Johnson will face newcomers Constance Gleasman and Ricarda Gomes-Moore. Trustee Troy Dull is not running for re-election.
Ivy, 61, was appointed as trustee two years ago. She works at Roscoe Walmart, is a cosmetologist at her beauty salon Famous Hair and ran the previous Miss Vikki’s Famous Ribs which she still offers in the summer. She is a graduate of South Beloit High School and attended Rock Valley College.
She said she is running to help people and to represent portions of the Township which are part of unincorporated South Beloit.
The township, she said, offers lots of resources such as Stateline Mass Transit District, energy assistance and more.
“I really want to let people know there is help if they need help, there is some way to get it,” Ivy said.
She said she also wants to keep the township safe and clean. Prior to COVID-19, she was working on a project to clean up the township. She hopes to get reelected to finish the project.
“I like to see jobs and economic growth come to the community,” she added.
Gene Hermann, 59, has been a trustee for three years after filling a vacancy. He is self-employed as a landscape contractor. He went to Hononegah High School and attended community college. He and his wife Ronda and have one son.
“I enjoy working with people, and providing input in a team environment. Hopefully my experience can help make the best decisions with the issues we are dealing with,” he said.
Hermann said he has a forthright approach of openness and honesty.
Randall Johnson, 63, has been a trustee since 2017. He is married with five children and eight grandchildren. He is the former publisher of The Elkhorn Independent and general manager of Rock Valley Publishing.
“My business management experience and knowledge of the community will continue to be an asset in making sound board decisions,” he said.
He served on newspaper association committees, was Rockton (now Stateline) Chamber of Commerce former vice-president and spent many years as board member. He was Parks Chamber of Commerce board secretary and served on the Parks Economic Development Corporation board in addition to serving in other positions in Elkhorn.
He said he’s proud of the aid provided to residents such as: short-term safety net when between jobs or during illness; financial aid program for those not qualified for categorical assistance; low-income energy assistance; and emergency financial assistance which can include rent and water bill assistance. He said the trustees are focusing attention on the community center, recently replacing the roof and looking at other possible structure and cosmetic needs.
Connie Gleasman, 68, is a painting contractor. She has one grown daughter, a son-in-law and a granddaughter.
“I felt that it’s important to do one’s civic duty and you cannot always look to someone else to do that. I decided it was time I stepped up to the plate and did what I asked other people to do—be a public servant at some point in time,” she said.
Gleasman said she hopes to operate within the guidelines set forth for township government by the state and use resources at the township’s disposal.
“I do not have an agenda,” she said. “We are serving the people.”
Gleasman is a lifelong resident of Rockton Township, and said she has the skills to work in committee. She is a 4-H leader, does volunteer work with Macktown Living History and a is a member of Rockton Township Historical Society.
Ricarda Gomes-Moore, 33, is a third-generation graduate from Hononegah High School from 2005. She is a special education paraprofessional at Hononegah and is studying to become a teacher.
She is a former board member of Pink Heals Winnebago County, which supports people with financial needs while fighting cancer. Her other passion is kickboxing and mixed martial arts, where I competed for over a decade and succeeded in winning regional, national and world titles. She’s currently coaching at Delarosa Submission Wrestling in Roscoe.
Gomes-Moore is a strong proponent of information availability and a proponent of a website with contact information for trustees.
She said the community’s financial, physical, and mental health should be the main concern during such difficult times, seeing business recovery and promotion of parks.
“I am a highly goal-driven person and a problem solver by nature,” she said.
She is married to Ryan Moore and they have a 7-year-old daughter.