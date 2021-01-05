BELOIT — A total of five candidates have filed to run for Beloit City Council in the April 6 election, according to City of Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler.
The seats up for election currently are held by incumbent council vice president Clinton Anderson, along with councilors Sherry Blakeley and Nancy Forbeck.
All three incumbents have said they plan to seek a third consecutive term in office. Challengers this year include Beloit residents John Petersen and Dayetoven Raleigh.
Anderson, if re-elected, said he wants to focus on safely reopening Beloit from COVID-19 restrictions, jumpstart the local economy and continue to build relationships with organizations and other governing bodies in the region.
“I am proudly running for re-election to the Beloit City Council,” Anderson said. “This year has been incredibly challenging for us all for many different reasons. I have a track record of caring for all of our residents and will continue to work for everyone in our city. We need experienced leaders to safely guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and get us back on track to improve our community.”
Blakeley said she wants the council to continue to work to “sustain diversity in Beloit.”
“I want to continue to help the community,” Blakeley said. “There’s so much tumult in the country and I want to continue to do what I can to help get us through the pandemic.”
Forbeck said she was fortunate to have learned a lot during her first two terms on the council, noting that she wants to help Beloit through the pandemic. She also commended Council President Regina Dunkin for her leadership.
“There isn’t anyone on the council that has an axe to grind and that’s really important,” Forbeck said.
Petersen, 52, currently holds a position on the City of Beloit Board of Appeals. The U.S. Marine and U.S. National Guard veteran previously served as a federal firefighter in the Great Lakes, Illinois Fire Department at the Great Lakes Naval Station.
If elected, Petersen said he wants to increase transparency of the city administration.
“We need more transparency and I think we need to have some changes in how the city’s finances are handled,” Petersen said.
Raleigh, 32, is a fifth grade teacher at Rock County Christian Elementary School and as a part-time commercial truck driver and dry ice specialist at Welders Supply Co. in Beloit.
Raleigh said he wanted to run for council to “be a voice representing the people in my community on the local level.” If elected, his top priorities would be promoting neighborhood safety; and supporting small businesses.
“I live on the west side of Beloit. As a husband and father of four children, I am running to also represent the concerns and interests of families,” Raleigh said.
Both Petersen and Raleigh also said they wanted to support economic growth through expanding trades and manufacturing opportunities for young people as alternatives to higher education.
Stottler said Tuesday night that she plans to notify candidates by noon on Wednesday whether they were successfully certified to be placed on the ballot. A random drawing for ballot placement is expected to take place next Monday, Jan. 11.