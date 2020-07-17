BELOIT — Four juveniles and one adult from Janesville and Rockford were arrested early Friday in a stolen vehicle as one of the minors was allegedly armed with a stolen firearm, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded to the area of Sixth Street and Hazel Avenue and found all five individuals with the vehicle that was stolen out of Waukesha, police said.
A 14-year-old Janesville teen was arrested for possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent – as a passenger, and obstructing an officer.
A 16-year-old Rockford male teen was arrested on possible charge of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent – as the driver. A Rockford16-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested on the potential charge of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent – as a passenger.
Tyrese Brooks, 18, of Janesville was arrested for possession of THC and operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent – as a passenger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.