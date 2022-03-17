When the pandemic hit, fitness center memberships declined across the country due to restrictions put in place.
Over time, the restrictions on crowd sizes and masking began to ease and today, gym and fitness center memberships are bouncing back.
“It was a steady increase all of last year,” said Kris Willis, director of NorthPointe Wellness in Roscoe about members returning to the Wellness Center. “They missed fitness. They missed feeling good.”
Willis said it is good to see clients with smiles on there faces as they come and go and it is a welcome sight to see the tredmills, walking track and lap pool filling up with people each day.
“Fitness centers should not be empty,” he said.
About 38,000 gyms and health clubs closed down in May of 2020 due to the pandemic, according to the website RunRepeat.com. Large fitness center chains such as Gold’s Gym and 24 Hour Fitness filed for bankruptcy protection due to declining memberships and the closing of gyms.
At NorthPointe Wellness, which is part of the Beloit Health System, the staff followed the guidance of the CDC and area public health departments. Initially, members were asked to wear masks while they did their workouts. That restriction was eventually eased and today members only are asked to wear mask in the main entry area. This is because NorthPointe also has a health clinic and mask are worn as a precaution in case members should encounter someone who has a weakened immune system.
Also, personal trainers and other NorthPointe staff continue to wear masks, Willis said.
During the pandemic, NorthPointe would work with its members to encourage their return. One option offered was a “bridge” for their membership. If a member wanted to stop coming to the Wellness Center, NorthPointe would pick up their membership again once they decided to return.
Willis and his staff also did what he termed “comfort tours” of the facility to show members who had left that they were taking all precautions to make sure the facility was safe for clients.
Some special fitness events that had become quite popular on the NorthPointe campus had to be canceled during the pandemic. The NorthPointe Turkey Trot run held on Thanksgiving morning had to be transitioned into a virtual event in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the event came back strong in November of 2021 with hundreds of runners turning out for the holiday run.
The annual outdoor NorthPointe Triathlon also had to be canceled in 2020. But, Northpointe has been holding indoor triathlons in January, February and March of this year.
NorthPointe also invested in new equipment and improvements to facilities last year in preparation for the return of members, Willis said. NorthPointe bought all new free weights and purchased 11 new treadmills. The Wellness Center also resurfaced the lap pool and retiled the steamrooms.
Now, members are returning and enjoying not just the workout area, but the spin classes, yoga classes and lap pool.
“We’re not quite where we were before the pandemic, but we are ahead of where we thought we would be at this point,” Willis said.