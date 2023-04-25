Adam Reihl is seen with his family in this photo. He passed away in September of 2022 in a traffic accident in Colorado at the age of 34. The Forever 34 Foundation was founded to honor him and his cousin.
BELOIT — Adam Reihl and Josh Long loved to fish, and they loved taking their children with them so they could share their love of the outdoors.
Lisa Nyman, Reihl’s mother, thought a fishing derby would be a fitting tribute for her son, as well as her nephew, Long.
On May 13, the Forever 34 Foundation, will host a fishing derby from 8 a.m. — noon at Beckman Mill Park, 11450 S. County Road H., Beloit. The event will be a fundraiser, with funds going to charitable causes that Reihl and Long would be proud to support, Nyman said.
The event mostly is geared toward kids, Nyman said. The cost is $10, which includes bait, tackle, snacks and a goodie bag for kids age 12 and younger. There will be fishing poles available for those who don’t have a pole of their own.
The event also will include a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, story walk and more.
Nyman said about 40 people have signed up for the fishing derby so far.
Some businesses, such as Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts, have sponsored some kids so they can take part in the fishing derby.
The Forever 34 Foundation was founded only a few months ago, Nyman said, to honor her son and her nephew, who each died at the young age of 34. Her son, Adam Reihl, who grew up in Orfordville, died in September of 2022 in a traffic accident in Parker, Colorado.
Her nephew, Josh Long, who grew up in Beloit, died in 2017 from an accidental overdose, Nyman said.
Because the two men were very generous and supported various causes, Nyman decided to form the foundation and support charitable causes. She said she first held a few small events.
“We donated to an animal sanctuary in Colorado and a children’s hospital,” she said.
Nyman said she would like to make the fishing derby an annual event, and she hopes to host other Forever 34 Foundation events in the future.
“They both loved to golf, so maybe we can do a golf outing. They both loved the Packers, so maybe we can do a Packers event,” Nyman said.
For more information, or to register, go the the Forever 34 Foundation Facebook page.