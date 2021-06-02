ROCKTON — The Seventh Annual Rockton River Market returned Wednesday night to an adoring crowd.
“We’ve never had so many people before the band performs. It’s going well,” said Rockton Planning and Development Administrator Patricia Diduch.
Although the Rockton River Market was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying restrictions, it was back Wednesday night with slightly fewer vendors and more vendor and patron spacing.
Diduch said the pleasant weather was a good sign for the event and it was a bit emotional as people who hadn’t seen each other since the pandemic reconnected. With fewer vendors, Diduch said there was plenty of space for people to spread out and get a good view of the band.
The market, held every Wednesday through the end of August from 5-8 p.m. at Settlers Park in the downtown, features vendors as well as live music. It’s only day off is the day before Old Settlers Days which will be June 16.
By 5:30 p.m. the market was filling with people and their lawn chairs awaiting music as others sampled the food truck fare and visited with vendors.
Maiya Smith and Ireland McGuire of The Mix, selling donut holes and rice krispy treats, said they were thrilled to be back.
“I’ve watched it grow over the years, and this is a good turnout for the first night,” Smith said.
McGuire said it was a bit dull last summer without the market and she was happy it was back so she could see friends and have fun.
“It’s a normal thing to hang out, eat food and see local businesses,” she said.
“We love it,” added Yvone Hess of South Beloit, who was getting a treat at The Mix.
Jenna Kniep and Killian Schroeder and kids Sophia Spiess, 8, Jaxon Schroeder, 5, and Avery Schroeder, 2 were all enjoying the evening.
“We wanted to hang out with family and eat food from a food truck. It’s close by and we walked here,” said Jenna Kniep.
When asked her favorite thing, Sophia said: “the bounce house and the food.”
Schroeder said it was his first time at the market as he moved to Rockton after the pandemic. He was so eager to go, he had showed up a week early looking for it and returned Wednesday.
“We like food trucks and live music,” he said.
Austin Baden and Nicole Singletary were also at the event for the first time with Ellery Clevenger, 1-and-a-half. After tossing her bonnet off, Ellery was trying a slice of pizza and somehow keeping her dress clean. Baden and Singletary said she would also be enjoying the live music.
“She dances,” Singletary said.
“She wiggles,” Baden added.
The entertainment lineup at the market in subsequent weeks will be as follows: June 9; Dirty Fishnet Stockings; June 23, Shuffle This; June 30, Platinum Country; July 7, Good Men; July 14, Harpo’s Revue; July 14, Lizzie Neal Band; July 28, Minimal; Soul Tango, Aug. 4; Secret Serenade, Aug. 11; That Gurl, Aug. 18; and Aug. 25, Distilled.