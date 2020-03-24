Rock County healthcare providers and first responders calling on residents and businesses for help in addressing a shortage of personal protective equipment.
Anyone who has medical grade masks, gowns or face shields that could be procured by Rock County Emergency Management for the use of healthcare providers and first responders is asked to donate these items.
People can call 608-290-4589 or email to eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us with the following information: The items available, the quantity, and the cost; and contact information.
The first responders are still awaiting information on guidelines for the hand-sewn fabric masks, so at this time are only accepting medical grade masks.
