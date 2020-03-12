BELOIT—Stateline Area fire departments are prepared for outbreaks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois.
No confirmed cases have been reported in either county as of Thursday afternoon.
The Beloit Fire Department is one of multiple Rock County agencies coordinating a response plan with the Rock County Health Department in the event of any outbreak.
The Rock County 911 Communications Center will ask screening questions related to potential COVID-19 symptoms and recent travel for all medical calls.
Joe Murray, Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief, said the department will continue to staff normal levels for ambulance runs.
Beloit firefighter-paramedics will wear masks and gowns when responding to any potential COVID-19 cases and notify the Beloit Memorial Hospital Emergency Department to prepare for in-take.
“They will care for the patient as they normally would and then decontaminate the ambulances,” Murray said. “One of the things we would do differently would be to restrict family from riding in the back of an ambulance.”
If cases are confirmed by testing patients for COVID-19, staff would be quarantined.
If that happens, Murray said the department “might have to look at how we staff” personnel.
“It’s something we are looking into,” Murray said. “The biggest concern is the response and what happens if we become overwhelmed and how we are going to have to triage patients. That’s a worst case scenario.”
Murray added the department is taking inventory of medical supplies to prepare for any increased response in the event on a potential outbreak.
“The big thing we want people to remember is good hygiene, hand washing and cleaning surfaces,” Murray said. “If you are sick, stay home. If you believe you have possible flu-like symptoms, contact your health care provider for instructions.”
In the City of Rockford, the fire department will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for emergency responses.
“Each situation is evaluated for risk,” said Rockford Strategic Communications Manager Laura Maher.
Beloit Health System officials say residents who believe they may have symptoms should contact their primary care physician and avoid going to the emergency department.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, a March 9 memo to all Beloit Health System staff said, if patients exhibit mild symptoms, health care workers will ask individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days from the start of respiratory symptoms and provide a surgical mask to protect others.
For moderate or severe symptoms, Beloit Health System staff will provide a patient with a surgical mask and send the patient to the emergency department for evaluation. At that time, health care staff will advise a patient is en route before being placed in a negative pressure area or private room. Workers will be asked to follow airborne isolation precautions with eye protection. If admission is necessary, testing will be needed. If positive, the state will send information to the CDC to confirm a COVID-19 case.
If employees return from countries with high rates of COVID-19 cases, the health system requires workers to wear a mask for 14 days and to self-monitor for possible symptoms and report daily to the occupational nurse. If symptoms develop, employees will be required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing, according to the CDC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.