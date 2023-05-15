hot First National Bank and Trust offers document shredding Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT – First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) will host six free shred days at branches from June through August.Paper Recovery will offer the free service from 9 a.m. - noon and ensure secure destruction of paper documents containing personal information. Shred day dates are as follows:June 10 – FNBT branch at 105 State Road 67, Walworth.June 24 – FNBT branch at 1795 Madison Road, Beloit.July 8 – FNBT branch at 2636 S.US Highway 51, Janesville.July 22 – FNBT branch at 500 N. Elida St, Winnebago, Illinois.July 29 – FNBT branch at 2600 Cranston Road, Beloit.Aug. 12 – FNBT branch at 5360 Bridge St., Roscoe, Illinois.This free service will be limited to six boxes of shred per person to allow all community members a chance to have their personal documents shred. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags First National Bank And Trust Shred Days Paper Recovery Beloit Janesville Walworth Roscoe Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra to compete at Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition Coach charged with recording, invading Craig student's privacy in locker room Beloit parish music director to retire Beloit Boys and Girls Club mural unveiled Beloit College grads prepare for next life chapter Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime