SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus this season have been reported.
Mosquito batches collected in River Forest and Evanston have tested positive for the virus.
“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Getting outdoors is a great way to combat being cooped up, but you need to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”
Illinois residents are urged to take precautions such as using mosquito repellent, reduce areas of standing water where mosquitoes breed and limit outdoor activities in the early morning or early evening when mosquitoes are most active.
