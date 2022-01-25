Pictured is the First National Bank and Trust marquee sign that shows a single-digit temperature reading on Tuesday morning in downtown Beloit. The first major cold spell of the year hit the area this week and is expected to last until Thursday.
BELOIT—The first major cold snap of the winter season is here and officials are urging residents to take precautions as temperatures drop below freezing due to a high pressure system from the Arctic sweeping across the Midwest.
National Weather Service Meteorologist at the Milwaukee-Sullivan station Taylor Patterson said the high pressure system bringing below-zero temperatures and bitterly cold wind chill readings were not out of the ordinary.
“We’re going to have colder temperatures until Wednesday or so and the winds will turn south and warmer temperatures will come in,” Patterson said. “But it will be a little deceiving for Wisconsin and Illinois because it will be windy and not feel that warm.”
Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Murray urged residents to responsibly use space heaters and avoid heat sources like kerosene heaters indoors due to the potential fire and carbon monoxide hazards.
“Space heaters need to be plugged into the wall and not into an extension cord,” Murray said. “Make sure they are away from combustible objects.”
Murray said residents should make sure all furnace exhaust vents are clear of snow to prevent carbon monoxide building up in a home, along with having an operating carbon monoxide alarm.
If you have to go outside, Murray said residents should wear layers of clothing and check on elderly family members and neighbors to make sure they have everything they need during the cold spell. Also pets should not be left outside for extended periods during extreme cold.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday will be bitterly cold with highs around 7 degrees with southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and wind chill readings ranging from 19 below zero to 29 below zero in the morning.
Wednesday night will bring lows of around 2 degrees with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday will not be as cold, but there will be a 30% chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 30s with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows Thursday night will be around 3 degrees.
Friday will bring highs around 15 degrees and lows Friday night will be around 5 degrees below zero. Saturday’s daytime high will be around 19 and the night time low will be around 9 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Lows on Sunday night will be around 8 degrees.