BELOIT—The first winter farmers’ market of the year in downtown Beloit kicked off on Saturday with the popular weekly event transitioning indoors as the temperatures begin to drop.
Shauna El-Amin, DBA executive director, said the first indoor market was “great” as customers supported local vendors even after the traditional farmers’ market ended at the end of October.
Every Saturday from 9 a.m.—noon, the market runs from November through April as vendors bring a host of seasonal foods and gifts.
“We have so many wonderful vendors bringing produce, fruits, meats, cheeses, baked goods, tamales and some very unique craft items,” El-Amin said. “We appreciate the community coming out to support them.”
Every week, visitors can expect to see around 22 different vendors, El-Amin said.
The indoor market at the DBA space started in the winter of 2020 and has seen steady support through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event had previously been held at Bushel and Peck. In 2021, the event has seen more vendors as COVID-19 restrictions have eased since first starting. Previously, only 17 vendors were allowed with 25 customers at a time.
At the Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market, most of the vendors accept debit cards, and people can purchase items through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).