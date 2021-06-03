BELOIT—A heat wave that’s been steadily growing across the country will sweep through Wisconsin this weekend bringing the warmest temperatures of 2021 yet to the Beloit area.
Today will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of light showers in the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s.
Saturday will bring highs in the lower 90s with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 60s.
Sunday highs will be in the lower 90s and lows Sunday night will be in the lower 70s.
Monday will bring a 20% chance off light showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 60s with a continued slight chance of rain.
Tuesday bill bring a 50% chance of light showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s with a 40% chance of rain.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of light showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
According to the CDC, high temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States.
Those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than 2, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness. The CDC recommends checking in on elderly neighbors or those who depend on in-home caregivers.
A list of cooling sites across Beloit and Rock County was not available for publication on Thursday, with Rock County emergency management staff saying the list is currently in progress for an update in 2021.
People at greatest risk for heat-related illness can take the following protective actions:
• Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can. Air-conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles.
• Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.
• Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
• Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.
Advice for young and healthy people engaging in strenuous activity in high temperatures:
• Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.
• Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.
• Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.
• Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.