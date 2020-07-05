TOWN OF ROCK—Area firefighters responded to a trailer park on the Fourth of July after fireworks apparently set a mobile home on fire.
The Town of Beloit Fire Department stated on its Facebook page that its firefighters, along with crews from the City of Beloit, City of Janesville and Village of Orfordville, were dispatched at 10:02 p.m. Saturday to Lot 197 at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park, 6219 S. Highway 51.
A mobile home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and remained on scene for three hours while putting out small pockets of fire and overhauling the structure.
The mobile home owners were able to safely evacuate the structure before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
Damage estimates were at $15,000, with $5,000 estimated for damage to contents.
Fire officials said the fire appeared to have been started by fireworks. However the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist the victims of the fire.
Firefighters from the Village of Footville and Village of Rockton also provided mutual aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.