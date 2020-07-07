JANESVILLE – A Beloit man who was arrested for his second operating while intoxicated offense also faces a felony firearms charge following a July 3 traffic stop in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Kenneth M. Brumfield, 24, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon following a traffic stop in which officers searched the vehicle and found a .22-caliber handgun, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.