ROCKTON—Fire suppression efforts on the Chemtool fire site in the Town of Rockton have been completed, according to a post on the Rockton Fire Protection District Facebook page.
Fire suppression team members will remain on the site until Sunday to monitor for any flare ups.
While the fire was active, the site was closed to investigators.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Hazard Investigation Board has dispatched to investigators to the Chemtool site and they have consulted with local and federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
More information may be available as soon as Friday, the Facebook post stated.