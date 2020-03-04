BELOIT — A fire reported Tuesday at the former Beloit Catholic High School, 1872 Porter Avenue, appears to have been intentionally set, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
The department responded at around 5:50 p.m. and found the building in flames. The fire was extinguished at the location that’s currently unoccupied and being used as storage, the department said in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported.
No damage estimate or possible cause was available as of press time Wednesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department and Beloit police.
The school was closed prior to the 2000-2001 school year. The school served the community for 46 years and had more than 3,000 graduates. The Diocesan School Board recommended the school be closed due to declining enrollment and lack of funding, according to the Madison Catholic Herald.
City records indicate the property is currently owned by Julie Carlson of Beloit-based AZR Financial Inc.
