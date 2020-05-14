BELOIT — No injuries were reported following a fire that spread to the Beloit Housing Authority office building on Portland Avenue Wednesday, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
The fire was reported at around 11:19 a.m. and fire crews found packages on fire at the location at 210 Portland Ave. The fire spread to the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the blaze caused around $12,000 in damages, the department said.
