BELOIT—The fire hydrant flushing program began this week in Beloit and it will continue through Nov. 1.
The flushing of hydrants ensures they are in good working order. Flushing will be conducted between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Residents may experience periods of low water pressure or discolored water on days when flushing takes place. Residents are asked to reduce water usage during times of flushing and put off high water usage tasks, such as doing laundry, until after 4 p.m.
