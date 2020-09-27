JANESVILLE - A fire was reported in a maintenance building that is part of the Rock County Sheriff's Office complex on Thursday.
Sprinkler system heads were activated at about 3:18 pm, and the he fire system alarm sounded.
The Janesville Fire Department and Rock County Deputies responded. A fire was discovered in an electronic recycling bin that was inside the maintenance building. The fire was extinguished by Rock County employees using fire extinguishers and by the Janesville Fire Department.
An investigation found that expired fire panel batteries in the electronic recycling bin had shorted and started the fire.