A Janesville firefighter climbs a ladder as flames dance on the outside of a two-story home at 808 W. Holmes St. on Sunday night in Janesville. Five people in the home, along with three cats, escaped the fire, which authorities believe started in the rear of the two-story home.
JANESVILLE - Fire crews from multiple departments flocked to a house fire in Janesville that displaced five residents Sunday night, a Janesville Fire Department official said.
Janesville Fire Department Deputy Chief John McManus said the cause of the fire at 808 W. Holmes St. is still being investigate. McManus said police from Janesville arrived to the residence shortly after 5:24 p.m. Sunday to see the back of the two-story house “fully engulfed” in flames.
Fire department units were on the scene for about four hours and fire watch of the building was provided overnight, according to a news release from the Janesville Fire Department.
A resident told a Gazette reporter on scene that five people were in the house when the fire broke out and that everyone evacuated safely.
McManus said the American Red Cross was assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.
One resident told a Gazette reporter that three cats were safely evacuated but more might have been in the house as it burned. The reporter observed firefighters on scene attempting to use an oxygen tank and mask to revive at least one cat.
The man said he told his family member to “get down,” and then heard police and fire department sirens coming toward the Fourth Ward.
Fire departments from Milton, Footville and Evansville assisted in the response, McManus said.