ROCKTON—A number of fire departments that responded to the Chemtool chemical fire on June 14 in the Town of Rockton plan to seek reimbursement from the company for equipment that was damaged in the emergency response, according to multiple Stateline Area fire chiefs.
Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson, who served as the incident commander on scene, said Rockton Fire lost about $12,000 in fire hoses, along with 15 sets of turnout gear, what firefighters wear during a response, had to be professionally cleaned and inspected.
Wilson added ladder truck had to be inspected for damage due to heat from the massive blaze, with reimbursement requests to be sent to Chemtool.
“We won’t have a clear picture of a total cost until all invoices are received,” Wilson said.
South Beloit Fire Chief Dan Zerfass said fire crews abandoned multiple fire hoses, nozzles and turnout gear at the Chemtool fire scene. The cost of the department’s loss totals around $5,000.
The equipment was abandoned after Wilson made the call to evacuate the area due to the dangerous nature of the fire scene. The incident command location was moved after it was determined it was too close to the fire, officials said.
“Most of the hose was contaminated by liquid materials flowing out of the building,” Zerfass said, noting that initial fire crews on scene all suffered damages to equipment due to chemical solutions coming from the burning building.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Chief Don Shoevlin said the department was still calculating costs of damaged equipment, but noted that no invoices had yet been received to be sent to Chemtool for reimbursement.
“We are waiting to see what comes back,” Shoevlin said.
The industrial fire prompted the largest mutual aid response in the 51-year history of the Illinois mutual aid system. Crews worked rotating shifts around the clock to contain the fire, with incident command staff ultimately deciding to let the oil-based products burn off rather than risk runoff into the nearby Rock River.
A total of 167 fire departments, 26 Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) divisions and over 350 personnel responded to the fire.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, an initial fire investigation into the cause of the fire shows the most credible scenario is that a scissor lift operated by an outside contractor conducting insulation repairs struck a valve or other piece of piping causing a pipe to burst and release heated mineral oil at the source of the fire. The investigation has not yet determined the exact source of the ignition, according to the initial investigation.