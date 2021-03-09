CLINTON—No injuries were reported following a fire at Scot Forge on Tuesday, according to Clinton Fire Protection District Chief Mark Rousch.
Fire crews from Clinton and Town of Turtle responded around noon to the manufacturer located at 105 Scot Drive and found a small fire near the chimney and section of the roof.
Rousch said employees at the forge had knocked down a majority of the blaze prior to fire crews arriving on scene.
A damage estimate was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Scot Forge operates three production facilities in Clinton and Spring Grove and Franklin Park, Illinois. Each of the production plants focus on unique forging specialties and processing methods