JANESVILLE — Leadership skills in today’s workforce are in high demand now more than ever, and one Blackhawk Technical College staffer is committed to helping employees from all industries grow even after traditional education ends.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced adult learning specialist Cindy Leverenz to completely rethink the way she reached out to businesses and workers.
The college’s Workforce and Community Development team pivoted to offer online workshops this summer.
“The need for great leaders will never go away, and those who are interested in working with and leading people won’t change,” Leverenz said. “I have one of the best jobs in Rock County. I am helping to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”
Leverenz said she views leadership development like a medicine that’s able to treat multiple symptoms.
“If we give them the skills, we have done our part,” Leverenz said. “We want to help foster creative, dynamic and empowering workplaces for everyone. Most people leave jobs because of poor leadership or a toxic work environment. We’re here to change that.”
The workshop offerings include employee engagement, communication strategies, ethics, dealing with difficult people, and more.
“When the pandemic hit, we stopped everything we were doing and had to completely change the way we reached out to employers and staff,” Leverenz said. “I wanted to mimic our in-classroom workshops and it’s something that we are now offering to increase flexibility for everyone. This gives them an ideal opportunity to be competitive, and that’s what is really important.”
The workshops are easy to navigate with a standardized format to be followed in each leadership development module, regardless of the topic. Employees are able to access the workshops at any time and can save progress at various points to work at their own pace.
“Flexibility is the future,” Leverenz said. “We’re reaching the adult learner who is self-motivated. They are going to go after their own learning. This is the ideal thing for them. We’ve seen terrific growth and what that tells us is that the people of Rock County are ready and willing to learn. Everyone wants to have meaningful employment opportunities for leadership and career development.”
Workforce and Community Development Director Mark Borowicz echoed that flexibility was key for the workforce development program.
“In line with BTC’s mission, students have the flexibility to finish at their own pace with the convenience and ease of meeting their professional development needs anywhere there is internet access,” Borowicz said.
Elisa Colson, who works in student recruitment and enrollment at Blackhawk, said she chose to take the emotional intelligence workshop due to her role interacting with future students.
“Having greater emotional intelligence will only contribute to my success,” Colson said. “Working in a fast-paced environment, working with a diverse community, and working with students of all ages, emotions are a daily factor, and must always be in consideration. Furthering my knowledge in this area was a wise direction to take.”
Workshops launch this summer, and registration is now open. Learn more and register today at Blackhawk.edu.