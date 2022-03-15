BELOIT—Grieving is challenging under any circumstance, and grieving the loss of a child as a parent can seem unbearable. Now a church in Beloit will offer a spiritual retreat to allow parents who have lost children to come together to find peace.
From 9:30 a.m.—7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 14, Our Lady of Assumption Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, will hold a one-day spiritual retreat for grieving parents. The retreat is open to parents whose child of any age has passed away by any cause, no matter when the death occurred.
All are welcome at the event, organizers said.
Janna Seefeldt, who is facilitating the retreat for the Diocese of Madison and the Beloit area, lost her daughter, who was only 24 years old when she passed away.
“I wanted to help others who have experienced the death of a child,” Seefeldt said.
Seefeltd said no parents should feel pressured to share their experiences.
“It’s not like a support group,” Seefeldt said. “Nobody will be asked to tell their story. It’s a time for reflection. It’s very spiritual.”
While specific topics are still being worked out by the retreat planning committee, Seefeldt said the overarching theme would be “finding peace in your spirituality.”
This event is the first of its kind for the church, with a goal of hosting similar retreat-style events in the future.
“We hope this will be an ongoing ministry in the diocese,” Seefeldt said. “We hope participants are able to find peace, hope and comfort.”
The event is free to join with free-will donations of any amount accepted. To sign up, visit www.emmaus.org or call 810-304.2484. For information call Laura at 608-362-9066 extension 114.