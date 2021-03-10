WHITEWATER—The public will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed state budget during a public input session on April 9 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, according to Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.
The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) will meet at 10 a.m. for the public hearing regarding the 2021-2023 biennial budget proposal by Gov. Tony Evers.
Individuals will be given two minutes to speak their views on the budget.
This year, in addition to holding in-person hearings, there also will be a virtual hearing and a website for Wisconsinites to submit written comments.