JANESVILLE—The fifth and final suspect wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting that left two people injured on Dewey Avenue has been charged in the case, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Court records show that Garrett X. Rocha, 21, was charged earlier this week by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office for his alleged role in a shooting that left two people injured in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.
Rocha is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and as a repeater, along with possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
He is accused of being one of the multiple alleged shooters who fired nearly 50 bullets at a 27-year-old Beloit woman and a 48-year-old Beloit man, both of whom were injured by gunfire but survived the shooting.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, witnesses said the man and woman were sitting on a porch of a home drinking alcohol and listening to music when they observed a white sedan stop on Dewey Avenue and four subjects exit the vehicle carrying firearms wearing ski masks before gunshots were heard, according to court records. The suspects then stayed to reload before fleeing southbound towards Copeland Avenue.
A high-speed chase that exceeded 110 miles-per-hour ensued across Beloit after police made contact with the suspect vehicle that resulted in a crash on Chapin Street. During a search inside and nearby the vehicle, five handguns were recovered.
Tarious L. Armstrong, 19, of Springfield, Illinois, Steve A. Brock, 23, of Beloit, Raymond J. Gosha, 21, of Beloit, and Rocha were arrested at the crash scene and Devonte R.M. Cordier, 22, of Beloit, was arrested days later in South Beloit.
On Sept. 27, Rocha was held in custody at the Rock County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He will appear next in court on Oct. 4.