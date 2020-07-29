BELOIT—The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services announced on Wednesday that an inspection of the Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit was completed last week, according to a state news release.
Final inspections were completed last week ahead of the anticipated grand opening “this fall,” the release said, marking the end of initial construction at the 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse. The facility is the third distribution center for Amazon in Wisconsin.
“Inspectors are checking all the systems—everything from elevators and exits to sprinklers and HVAC—to make sure that future employees or others who come and go are safe when they are in or near the facility,” ,” said Secretary-designee Dawn B. Crim. “Fortunately, our customers want the same thing: a safe building and work environment. We work collaboratively to achieve that.”
Beloit site manager Jason Berg said the company was “thrilled” to be opening in the fall.
“We’re grateful to our partners at DSPS for their commitment to this project,” Berg said. “Safety is our top priority at Amazon, and DSPS ensured that construction was able to continue while verifying ensuring stringent safety precautions were followed.”
Last week, Amazon announced plans to being recruitment and hiring of 500 full-time workers at the facility that is expected to be open in time for the 2020 holiday season.
Construction at the site remained on schedule and lasted 10 months through the COVID-19 pandemic. Contractors and Amazon implemented job-site protocols, including mask requirements and on-site health screenings, to protect workers. For state employees visiting job sites.
“I am so proud we were able to do our part to keep this facility on track,” Crim said. “Construction is vital industry, and we did what we needed to do to keep projects up and running. It was important to us, important to Amazon, and important to the Wisconsin economy. And now it is rewarding to see this new facility opening and bringing much-needed new jobs to Beloit.”