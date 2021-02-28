The BIFFY Awards ceremony was held Sunday to wind up the Beloit International Film Festival. Award winners were:
- Best Narrative Feature went to Materna, directed by David Gutnik.
- Best Documentary Feature went to Stromboli, directed by Hanspeter Aliesch.
- Best Narrative Short went to The Saverini Widow, directed by Loic Gaillard.
-Best Documentary Short went to The Khe Sanh Peace Garden, director Tinh Mahoney.
- The 2021 Stateline Community Foundation BIFF Year ‘Round People’s Choice Award, went to Take Out Girl, with runners up in the voting being The Road Up, Behind the Strings, Bloom and Drought.
- Best Screenplay went to the Chinese film Touch, written and directed by Alexsandra Szczepanowska.
- Best Score/Soundtrack was presented to Mambo Man, directed by Mo Fini and Edesio Alejandro.
- Best Comedy eature or short, went to the Irish coming-of-age film Danny Boy, directed by Fercia Mad Ana.
- Best Music Video went to Canadian filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth for his six-part You Knew It Was Me.
Also presented were the BIFFY’s for the annual Wisconsin/Illinois Showcase, featuring the work of regional filmmakers.
- The Wisconsin award for Best Feature went to Small Town Wisconsin and Best Wisconsin Short went to A Lark and A Swallow.
The Illinois Best Feature went to Roy’s World: Barry Gifford’s Chicago; Illinois Best Short was awarded to Keep the Change.
- The Executive Director’s award went to Stephen Keep Mills for his search for love in New York city, Love is Not Love.
- The annual Power of Film Award went to Iranian director Mehdi Irvani for his short film Behind The Glasses.