BELOIT—Few details have been released about a shooting on Friday that left a 16-year-old male teen injured.
Beloit police said the teen reported a gunshot wound to a local hospital on Friday night, with the department later determining that the shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street.
The nature of the teen’s injuries have yet to be released, but Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock confirmed he remained hospitalized as of Sunday. Lock said no new information was available regarding the shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Friday’s incident marks the seventh shooting in Beloit in 2021. One gun-related homicide also has been reported this year in the city.
Last year, two gun-related homicides and 16 non-fatal shootings were reported by Beloit police.
Anyone with credible information related to Beloit’s latest shooting is asked by the department to contact the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.