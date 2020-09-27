SOUTH BELOIT—The independent investigation into the South Beloit Police Department officer-involved fatal crash remains ongoing a month after the incident.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said Sunday the department has yet to receive the results of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office outside investigation into the death of Michael Guzman, 35, of Rockford, after he was struck by a South Beloit patrol car driven by Officer Sawyer Kurth.
At around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the intersection of Blackhawk Boulevard (Illinois Route 2) and Whittemore Drive. Kurth was driving southbound on Blackhawk when he struck Guzman.
Kurth has been on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. Kurth joined the South Beloit Police Department last November.
At the time of the crash, Truman said the incident appeared to be “a tragic accident.”
Few other details about the incident are publicly known.