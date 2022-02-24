BELOIT—The night before the beginning of the Beloit International Film Festival was filled with music, applause and anticipation for the return to an in-person festival.
Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) organizers welcomed filmmakers, supporters and guests to the Festival Eve event Thursday at IronTek. The event was a fundraising gala for the festival and a sneak peek at what people can expect from this year’s festival. BIFF begins showing films today Feb. 25 and continues through March 6.
Greg Gerard, executive director of BIFF, said some issues, such as the snowy weather Thursday, have presented some challenges, but he felt the festival was on course, and challenges are nothing new for BIFF.
“It takes a lot of determination and grit to pull off something like this with a volunteer crew,” he said. “Confidence is high for a great festival.”
Sabrina Krejci, BIFF hospitality director, said ticket sales, which has been done online only so far, have been picking up in the last few days. The BIFF ticket office opens Feb. 25 at the CELEB Center, 437 E. Grand Ave., for in-person sales. The ticket office hours are 4—7:30 p.m. Fridays and 11:30 a.m.—7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Krejci said tickets will not be sold at the venues where films will be shown, but BIFF staff will help guests by showing them how to order tickets online using their smart phones.
Krejci said there will be over 100 filmmakers in Beloit during the festival and they are all looking forward to meeting with BIFF guests and answering their questions. Last year, the filmmakers did not have the opportunity Q&A sessions with film-goers because of COVID-19 restrictions. They are looking forward to returning to an in-person format.
“They missed being able to interact with the public,” she said.
One of the special features of Thursday night’s Festival Eve event was a performance by singer Barbara Stephan who gave a live rendition of a song written by Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Rob Tomaro. The song, “Sooper Gurl” is featured in a video directed by Jason Zarnowski which will be shown during BIFF. It is one of two songs written by Tomaro to be featured during BIFF—the other song being “Has Christmas Forgotten Me.”
Stephan grew up in Afton and went to school in Janesville. She said she has known Tomaro for years and she was happy to record his song about two years ago.
Filmmaker Daniel Pico was at the gala event Thursday as he prepared to show three of his films during BIFF—Farewell Darkness, I Want Him Dead and Let’s Grow. He described Farewell Darkness as a drama dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, while I Want Him Dead is a dark comedy.
He said this is the first year he has shown his films at BIFF, but he has taken part in other film festivals in Italy, Florida, California and the Chicago area.
Tom Finley was at the event Thursday to support the festival and he hopes area film lovers will do the same.
“I’m excited we get to get back together again. Hopefully people will come out and support the filmmakers,” he said.