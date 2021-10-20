Rock County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as federal officials announced that the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could be cleared for use within the coming weeks.
The White House said on Wednesday that it is prepared to distribute the vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11 if the Pfizer vaccine for the age group receives Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Biden administration has purchased enough doses for all 28 million children in the age group and provide supplies like smaller needles to doctors, pediatricians and community health clinics to aid distribution, when approved.
“Should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms,” said White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients on Wednesday.
The FDA’s independent advisory committee is set to meet on Oct. 26 and the CDC’s advisory committee will meet in early November.
At a media briefing on Wednesday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said the administration will roll out a national public education campaign to inform parents and guardians over vaccine safety and efficacy.
“That’s why we’re making sure that it’s trusted messengers with scientific credibility who go out there and talk about these vaccines,” Murthy said. “But it is our collective responsibility—whether we’re in government, in the media, whether we’re individuals—to help prevent the flow and spread of misinformation online.”
In Rock County, 36 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 19,512 cases and 215 deaths. Over the past seven days, an average of 158 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in Rock County. An estimated 788 cases remain active as 19 patients are receiving care at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19. Rock County’s eligible vaccination rate is 64.9% for first doses and 64.6% for those eligible completing vaccination. When considering the entire county population, 56.6% of residents have one dose and 53.7% have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,923 new cases have been reported over the last seven days on average as 11 new deaths have been reported. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5% as 57.5% of all state residents have one dose of vaccine and 54.8% of people are fully vaccinated statewide.
In Winnebago County, 228 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported over the last seven days. The county has a test positivity rate of 4.2% as 46.7% of residents in the county are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, Illinois reports a seven day test positivity rate of 2.3% and a total of 56.38% of residents are fully vaccinated.