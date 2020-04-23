WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Tony Evers is now on the clock regarding the Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino and entreatment project in Beloit, according to a letter sent by the Bureau of Indian Affairs following last week’s federal approval of the plan.
In the letter dated April 16, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney wrote to Evers asking him to support to tribe’s plan within one year of the favorable ruling from the BIA.
Sweeney notes that Evers could request an extension of 180 days past the one year timeframe, if needed.
An Evers spokesperson told WisPolitics on Thursday the “governor will be carefully reviewing the application and listening to all sides of the issue to ensure fair consideration.”
In February of 2018, Evers, then state superintendent, said in an interview with the Beloit Daily News that he would sign the proposal. He later backed off outright support on the plan after being elected governor in November of 2018.
Evers will now make a two-part determination on the project. A two-part ruling is required on gaming fee-to-trust acquisitions. The proposal would allow the transfer 33-acres of land into trust land status as part of a larger 73.5-acre plot owned by Ho-Chunk near Willowbrook and Colley roads in Beloit, near the Interstate 39/90 Beloit Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center.
The $405 million project could generate up to 1,500 jobs and include a casino with 2,200 Class Three gaming machines, 50 table games and approximately 139,700 square-foot gaming floor. The casino-resort would also include a food and beverage space of approximately 45,580 square-feet with a 300-room hotel; 40,000 square-foot waterpark and a convention center with approximately 45,190 square-feet of space for meetings and entertainment, according to project documents.
A casino also is in the planning state on the Illinois side of the state line in Rockford.
