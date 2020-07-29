MADISON - A Beloit man was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison on Wednesday for the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Fabian W. Jones, 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin. On March 15, Jones was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun, according to the indictment.
If convicted, Jones faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The investigation of Jones was conducted by the Beloit Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.