BELOIT — State and federal lawmakers are expressing support for the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit gaming and entertainment project that took a key step forward when the plan received federal approval last week.
The project received approval from the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) on April 16 and will now head to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to make a two-part determination on the project. The project could bring an estimated 1,500 jobs to the Beloit area.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said the federal approval was a major step forward for Beloit.
“This long-awaited federal approval is a positive step forward to bringing jobs and an economic boost to the Beloit community,” Baldwin said.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. Pocan previously came out in favor of the project, while Johnson has been more reserved in his thoughts on the project.
In 2018, a Johnson spokesperson said the senator would “respect whatever decision” that was made by BIA and the governor.
In Wisconsin, state lawmakers in the Beloit area from both parties have long-supported the plan.
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, called on Evers to approve the plan to boost the local economy in Beloit and greater Rock County.
“After 20 years of discussion, due diligence and uncertainty, I’m pleased to see the approval process advance to the final hurdle,” Loudenbeck said. “Our economy is hurting under current conditions, and when this massive project gets underway it will help the local and regional economy rebound by bringing jobs, tourism and additional revenue to the area.”
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said he was glad to see the federal approval come down.
“I am also glad to hear that the Ho-Chunk Nation is continuing to plan for the full hotel, conference center, casino, and other entertainment options as conceptualized, proposed, and approved by Beloiters years ago,” Spreitzer said.
State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said the project could help foster job growth in an area that’s historically had higher-than-average unemployment rates compared to other parts of the nation.
“Right now, the safety and well-being of everyone is our highest priority. Beloit and the Ho-Chunk Nation have developed a great relationship after working on this project for a number of years,” Ringhand said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.