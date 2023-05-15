BELOIT — When Father Micheael Resop was assigned to be the parish priest for Our Lady of the Assumption in 2016, he was familiar with the parish because he was friends with Father Gary Krahenbuhl, who had been the priest in Beloit for 17 years.

Now, Father Mike, as he is known to his parishioners, will be retiring at the end of June and saying farewell to the people he has grown to know and love over the years.