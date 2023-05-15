BELOIT — When Father Micheael Resop was assigned to be the parish priest for Our Lady of the Assumption in 2016, he was familiar with the parish because he was friends with Father Gary Krahenbuhl, who had been the priest in Beloit for 17 years.
Now, Father Mike, as he is known to his parishioners, will be retiring at the end of June and saying farewell to the people he has grown to know and love over the years.
“They have been a blessing. they have been phenomenal and it has been a wonderful way to serve God and the people,” he said.
Father Mike Resop grew up on a farm in Berlin, Wisconsin. He came to Beloit after serving as parish priest at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in the Village of Plain, Wisconsin for 21 years. He was assigned to the Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Catholic Parish by the bishop with recommendations from the diocese personnel board.
Because of his long friendship with the priests who had preceded him at OLA, and because the parishes were similar, he soon felt right at home in Beloit.
“The people inspired me and gave me the energy to preach,” he said.
Resop has served in the priesthood for 44 years and now at the age of 70, he is stepping away from administrative duties and will settle in Madison.
However, he still plans to assist in Beloit and the area on weekends when needed. He also has a few weddings he will perform in Beloit that are coming up.
When Resop steps down, three priests will be assigned to OLA as well as St. Jude’s and St. Thomas churches in Beloit and St. Stephen’s in Clinton. He explained the diocese as divided churches into Pastorates, which will be served by several priests.
The priests to serve in Beloit and Clinton are Father Bart Timmerman, Father Jim Murphy and Father Lawrence Oparaji.
Father Mike is proud of the improvements that were made to the OLA church and school campus over the years. He did note that the storm that blew through Beloit in April caused some damage to the campus. There still is need for repairs at the child care area and some trees were lost.
The COVID-19 pandemic also took a toll on the parish, but parishioners have been returning.
“We did have a dip in attendance (to church services) during COVID, but we’re probably at 75 to 80% of where we were pre-pandemic,” Resop said.
He said OLA began streaming services online for parishioners to view and that service will continue.
He said every once in a while he receives a call or a note thanking him for continuing the online services.
As Father Mike prepares for his departure, he is thanking the OLA staff and the people he has come to know in his time in Beloit.
“It’s been a great gift and a wonderful experience at Our Lady of the Assumption,” he said.